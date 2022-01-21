The penetration of the omicron strain of COVID-19 into the territory of the PRC could greatly complicate the holding of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February this year. About it informs newspaper “Kommersant”.

In addition to the diplomatic boycott from a number of states, the list of problems that China faced in preparing for the Olympics was also supplemented by the omicron strain, which allegedly entered the country through international mail.

The infectious threat in the form of an omicron strain creates an additional danger for visitors and the Olympians themselves. It also made adjustments to the original plans for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Beijing.

Now the Kremlin is discussing with the Chinese authorities the necessary provision of sanitary security during the trip for Putin and the politicians and journalists accompanying him. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that if the sanitary situation deteriorated, the trip could be cancelled.

To counter COVID-19, from January 22, the PRC authorities are introducing a new pass regime for those who intend to visit the Chinese capital. Now, in addition to the vaccination certificate, citizens will be required to provide two negative PCR tests, 72 and 48 hours before the date of entry, this rule will be valid until the end of March.

Related materials:

Additional measures will include a multi-stage check of all parcels coming from abroad, as well as their disinfection. The Chinese authorities thus hope to return to the incidence rates that were in the country in December last year.

On December 31, 2021, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that as long as China and Russia are together, the international order will not be violated. The diplomat believes that relations between countries are a model for the whole world, especially in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier it also became known that Moscow and Beijing, during the talks between the leaders of the two states on December 15 last year, discussed the attempts of the West to interfere in the affairs of other countries and “drive a wedge” between the Russian and Chinese sides, and also agreed to deepen cooperation in trade and foreign policy.