Xavi Hernández directed his 13th game as Barça coach at San Mamés against Athletic Club, equaling the number of games that his predecessor Ronald Koeman spent on the Blaugrana bench before being dismissed. The balance of Terrassa in terms of numbers is almost traced to that of the Dutchman.

The current coach has won five games (the same ones Koeman won) has drawn four and lost four. In this aspect it improves on its predecessor, who drew one less and lost one more.

In terms of goal balance, Xavi’s period yields a balance of 18 goals for and 18 against (six, in the last two games), while with Koeman only 16 were scored for the 17 conceded.

The problem for the Catalan is that among the games lost is the elimination in the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, a tournament that Koeman won last season, as well as the impossibility of overcoming the group stage of the Champions League.