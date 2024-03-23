Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Our Olympic team lost to Iraq 3-4 on penalty kicks, in the match that brought them together at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, as part of the matches to determine the positions in the West Asian Championship for U-23 teams held in the Saudi city of Al-Ahsa.

The match had ended in a 1-1 draw, and our team's goal was scored by Mohammed Jumaa Al Mansouri in the first half.

Our team will meet at nine o'clock next Tuesday evening with Thailand, in the match for seventh place.