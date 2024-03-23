Zenit will send funds from the match with Baltika to victims of the terrorist attack

Zenit will provide financial assistance to victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. This is reported on website Petersburg team.

“All proceeds from the home match with FC Baltika at the Gazprom Arena will be used by FC Zenit to help the victims and families of those killed in the terrorist attack in Crocus near Moscow,” the statement says. The match will take place on April 6.

Earlier, Olympic champion Alina Zagitova made a donation to those killed and injured during the terrorist attack. The athlete transferred 500 thousand rubles to a special account of Sberbank and the Russian Red Cross.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. Several men in camouflage burst into the building and opened fire on people who came to the concert of the Picnic group, after which several explosions were heard and a fire started.