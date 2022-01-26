Olympic Games Ski panic grows in Norway: world champion already lost faith in Olympics, rude message from expert to infected

Norway is wondering if there will be more infections. The departure date for skiers to Beijing has been postponed.

Norwegian the ski country team’s coronavirus infections have caused panic in almost all of Norway. The next test results, ie whether there have been more infections, are expected with fear.

A positive infection from two skiers was announced on Wednesday. Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå are now ten days in solitary confinement at the Seiser Alm Hotel in Italy. The symptoms of both are mild, and the leader of the Norwegian ski team Espen Bjervig hopes that both will still be able to take part in the Olympics.

Norwegian expert on skiing for the broadcasting company NRK Torgeir Bjørn instead, shoot down those hopes. He statesthat it makes no sense to keep open the possibility of the duo participating in the Beijing Olympics.

He justifies his position for three reasons: after ten days of isolation, they would have to give four negative pcr tests for four consecutive days to have access to China. In isolation, the training opportunities for the duo are limited, although they have access to exercise bikes, among other things.

Thirdly, according to Bjørn, there is no point in the fact that it is the virus that has recovered from competing at maximum power in a high airspace.

“When the corona infection is so close [olympialaisia], the Olympics should be forgotten, ”Bjørn tells NRK.

Weng and Kalvå get out of isolation on February 3rd. The Olympics ’final women’s ski trip, 30 kilometers, will be raced on February 20, 17 days after the isolation ends.

Skiing world champion Pål Golberg said To NRKthat he will hardly go to the Olympics.

“I don’t think so,” Golberg replied to NRK’s question about whether he would go to the race.

NRK still confirmed what Golberg meant.

“No, I do not know.”

Golberg also said, according to NRK, that he has lost faith in his participation in the Olympics.

Erik Valnes describes the situation as disgusting.

“It’s incredibly hard to figure out where to go.”

Suspicions of the infections began on Monday, when the coach of the sprint country team Arild Monsenilla coronavirus infection was diagnosed.

Norwegian the transfer of the cross-country ski team to Beijing has also been postponed. Originally, the flights for the women’s and men’s national teams were due to leave Oslo on Thursday 27 January. The next flight is on January 31st and there is no certainty as to whether the female skiers will still depart at that time.

According to the information agency NTB, alternative travel options are now being feverishly explored in Norway.