EP Murcia Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 18:09



The ordinary plenary session of the Murcia City Council scheduled to be held this Thursday in person will finally be done electronically, since three councilors of the Socialist Municipal Group have just passed the coronavirus and two workers from the mayor’s office are affected by the disease. This motivated the municipal secretary to transfer the plenary to the telematic form for security reasons, as well as for the workers and officials who regularly attend this type of meeting.

Regarding this announcement, from the Popular Municipal Group they accused the PSOE of Murcia of acting “unilaterally and sectarianly” by moving the January plenary session ‘online’. In the opinion of the PP spokeswoman, Rebeca Pérez, “the socialists canceled the session to hide the file of the false accusations with which they tried to justify the motion of censure,” according to sources from the political formation in a statement.

For the mayor of the PP, “it is unsustainable that they allege the current epidemiological situation when weddings can be organized with a capacity of up to 100 people or when they themselves are organizing meetings of more than 40 people in districts in the afternoon,” explained Pérez, who He added that “this behavior constitutes a lack of respect for thousands of Murcians and shows a sectarian and partisan way of acting that is far from the image they should convey.”

The ‘popular’ insisted that “once it was uncovered that the socialist government of La Glorieta was born of lies and that it dragged the image of Murcia and Murcians wanting to give a sense of corruption that justice has shown did not exist, they prefer to cover up that they are a government in decomposition, which countered the democratic decision of our neighbors based on lies”, remarked Rebeca Pérez.

“No opaque strategy”



For its part, from the Socialist Municipal Group they clarified that “no opaque strategy underlies.” In the opinion of the spokesman for the PSOE of Murcia, Enrique Lorca, the reason that motivated this change is that “we are immersed in the sixth wave of Covid and keep in a room for twelve hours, which is what a session usually lasts more or less. , almost forty people is reckless, in addition to irresponsibility”, to which he excused that »we do not want to be guilty of more contagions neither among councilors nor among the rest of the staff that attends the Plenary”, reported from the political formation in a press release. For this reason, Lorca insisted on the contradiction of the PP, which »is criticizing the exact opposite of what he denounced in December, when he got up from the plenary session avoiding toasting Christmas with the rest of the Corporation’s colleagues with the excuse of not risking contagion? they were?”.

The socialist spokesman criticized the popular ones, who “are, as always, in the photo, the flowers and now also in the poufs, and the latter is what we are working on: facing unpaid bills and paying millionaire sentences. We are not hiding, we are working and making bobbin lace so that the accounts come out after how they have left the drawers. Finally, from the socialist ranks they stated that “at the moment there are councilors and infected staff and we must be cautious, so” we do not understand what the interest of the PP is for it to be face-to-face when this week we have held telematic commissions«.