Nuno Mendes was one of the signings that arrived in the much-ballyhooed PSG summer. A young footballer whose incorporation sounded less than those of Messi, Ramos, Donnarumma, Achraf and company. landed transferred in exchange for seven million euros, with a purchase option of 40. After the first half of the season, being important for Pochettino, in Paris they are clear that the Portuguese side will be their first summer signing.

Against Real Madrid he stood out in, perhaps, his first important exam of the course. First leg of the round of 16, with the Parc des Princes boiling and facing the thirteen-time European champion. A clash of those who raise or point and the Portuguese shone. something that does nothing but endorse the Parisian confidence in one of the most promising sides of the Old Continent. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, they will execute the purchase option and take over ex-Sporting as property, provided that “nothing crazy happens”.

Many teams were interested in Mendes when, despite his age (he is now 19 years old), he became a starter in the Portuguese champion. Real Madrid or the greats of the Premier laid their eyes on Lisbon, but it was PSG that took the cat to the water, practically on the horn of the last summer market. A operation in which he needed to juggle, opting for the loan so as not to get his fingers caught with the Financial Fair Play. Those 40 million, same value that gives Transfermarktas long as the level is maintained, they will be a reasonable investment taking into account the performance and potential of our protagonist.

Shine on the best stage

In Ligue 1 he has alternated starters (10) with substitutions (7)but they have gone hand in hand with the rotations in a practically decided competition (the Parisians have a 13-point advantage over Marseille). In the Champions League, the stage where this PSG is truly measured, he only started on the bench on the first day against Bruges (1-1). Immovable ever since, the confrontation against Madrid has served to reaffirm him. While the sides of the white team, Carvajal and Mendy, were outplayed at all times, the local side did not stop striking.

Achraf and Nuno have a soul of extremes and the course of the match, with PSG overturned, made it easier for them to shine. Still, they didn’t suffer defensively against a team that is a master of counterattack. Helped by the great work of destruction of Paredes and Danilo, the Hispano-Moroccan and the Portuguese were, statistically, the best of the Parisian night after Mbappé and Verratti, both unchained. SofaScore rated Mendes a 7.5 (a 7.4 for Achraf) and his numbers speak for themselves: he won nine duels of the twelve he faced, was only dribbled twice and was successful in the distribution (86 percent success in passes). The only owe of him was to have been more precise in some centers that, although they installed the buzz in the stands, did not find a finisher. PSG have no doubt that, in addition to soap operas related to Mbappé, their first move in the summer will be Nuno.