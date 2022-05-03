Inés París (‘The night my mother killed my father’) is in the middle of filming ‘Olvido’, a thriller that takes place in mud and mud during the great flood in Valencia in 1957. The film stars María Caballero , Morgan Blasco, Jorge Cabrera, Carlos Olalla, Magüi Mira and Javier Butler, among others.

‘Olvido’ is based on a script by Fermín Palacios (who is also the film’s executive producer), which was initially going to be a comic. However, after verifying that it was a rich enough story that it could do much more, it was decided to turn it into a screenplay to make it into a movie.

It all begins when a series of corpses appear in Valencia after the flood of October 14, 1957. It is clear that they have not drowned. A journalist, Olvido Granell, and a sergeant from Franco’s Armed Police, Joaquín Caplliure, will try to solve the mystery, putting aside their obvious differences. She is one of the few women journalists in one of the most repressive stages of the dictatorship, while he serves the military forces of the regime, all this in the middle of a Valencia submerged in mud and misery due to the enormous flood: dozens of missing people who are desperately sought by their relatives, disoriented neighbors, and even food thieves…

For the filming, powerful documentation has been collected: «The stories that we have been able to collect speak of a chaotic and miserable Valencia, but also of a very supportive Valencian people. We wanted to reflect all of this in the film”, recalls Fermín Palacios.

“The story is about memory, remembering and forgetting. How the Franco regime minimized something as incredible as the flood, but also self-imposed oblivion”, continues Palacios, who highlights that “I wanted to tell a story that had not happened, but that the viewer felt that it could have happened, even that it remains the doubt as to whether it could ever have taken place and was not discovered by the silence and the little truth of the Franco regime. Right now, among the younger generations, there are even people who do not know that there was a flood in Valencia”, concludes the screenwriter and producer.

The protagonist María Caballero, the journalist Olvido in the film, reveals: «My character is a woman who wants and needs to feel fulfilled professionally as a man would be at that time». About filming, she adds: “There are many scenes that put you on the edge, sometimes it’s exhausting, but at the same time it’s an honor to defend this character. Oblivion’s role is to constantly reaffirm her search for the truth, no matter what happens and whoever falls ».

The film is shot between Sueca, Valencia, Burjassot and Sagunto, although the main setting is the old Elcano factory in Manises, an old naval engine ship that was in operation during the 50s and 60s, and in which no intervention has been made since then, so it is preserved as in 1957. The flood has been recreated there and up to 19 different sets have been built as if they were different areas of the city, with a morgue, a prison, the police station police station, the newspaper office or a developing room.

The film is presented as a one hundred percent Valencian production by La Dalia Films, with the support of the Institut Valencià de Cultura and À Punt Media, Valencian television, as well as with the collaboration of the State Society for Industrial Participations (SEPI), the Ministry of Defense, Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana and other entities.