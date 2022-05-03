Starting from tomorrow pre-sales will open for tickets for the Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022to be held from 25 to 27 November. Tickets will be available for purchase starting from 18:00 via the event website and the first users who make the purchase will be able to take advantage of a special price. Furthermore, for this new edition, three new types of tickets will be introduced: Supergamer (€ 45.00), Ultrapop (€ 45.00) And VIP (€ 99.00).

These types will guarantee visitors the opportunity to skip the queue at the entrancefrom early access to the fair and each of them will have gods specific bonuses such as exclusive gadgets. Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the organizers.

MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS: INCREASINGLY BIGGER! FROM 4 MAY, THE SALE OF THE TICKETS OF THE NEW EDITION GOES ON

The most awaited event by all fans of videogames and esports, but also of comics and comics is back: Milan Games Week & Cartoomics invites everyone to the traditional location of Fiera Milano in Rho from 25 to 27 November to meet many guests, attend insights , panels and tournaments of all kinds. From 4 May it will be possible to buy tickets on milangamesweek.itthe official launch will take place during the Mix & Match live, streamed from 18:00 on the Twitch channel FuniverseOfficial

Milan, May 3, 2022. New spaces, great stories, exceptional guests: it is with these premises that it returns also in 2022Milan Games Week & Cartoomics the great event produced and organized by Milan fair in partnership with Fandango Club Creators able to combine the most important Italian event dedicated to video games, esports, digital entertainment and geek culture, with the historic event that for years has celebrated the world of comics, publishing and entertainment. In 2021, for the first time ever, the event brought together “as one” the two Milanese events of the geek and nerd world: a winning choice that guaranteed such a success as to repeat the experience again this year. The dates are already fixed, from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 Novemberand the location will, as always, be the traditional exhibition district of Milan fair to Rho: this year, however, the space dedicated to the event will be even larger, to accommodate a higher number of fans and tell as many “stories” as possible.

The ticket office will officially open Claudio Di Biagiodirector, screenwriter, radio speaker, youtuber and – above all – host of Mix & Matchthe format of Fandango Club Creators powered by Monster Energy which will accompany its loyal audience up to Milan Games Week & Cartoomics. Claudio will open the dances during the usual live of the program on the Twitch FuniverseOfficial channel, on the day May 4th starting from 18:00. From tomorrow, in fact, tickets will be available up milangamesweek.it , with different options tailored to the needs of each fan. With the 2022 edition, in fact, they are born three new types of exclusive tickets: the Supergamer (€ 45.00), theUltrapop (€ 45.00) and the VIP (€ 99.00). All three categories offer the option of skip the queue at the entrance, but that’s not all: they also include early entrygreat news this year that allows entry An hour before of the official opening of the event, a dream for anyone who loves to explore stands and pavilions without confusion. Plus, all three premium types include a few gadget exclusive such as autographed posters and limited edition bags for the ticket Ultrapop and limited edition T-shirts exclusive to the ticket Supergamer. The latter will also allow you to skip the queue in the Gaming Zone powered by GameStop. Only with the ticket VIPhowever, you will also have a privileged access to the Esports Arena and the ability to enter the VIP Loungean exclusive meeting point in the backstage of the central stage, with food & drink included and direct contact with all the celebrities who will alternate on the Main Stage.

There is no shortage of news also for the more traditional version of the ticket: the full ticketin fact, it is available at the price of € 21.00, but only the first 10,000 fans will be able to grab it under these conditions. Once the first tranche is sold out, the next rate will be triggered: the most avid fans just have to hurry to win one! The same mechanics also apply to the 3-day pass – returned available due to popular demand from the public. The admission price for this package will be € 50.00, but only for the first 2,000 who will buy it. The reduced ticket instead, for children aged 6 to 10, it remains fixed at € 12.00. For those interested, in any case, all the rates are available and can be consulted on official site.

To secure a ticket and guarantee admission to the event, just a few clicks on milangamesweek.it. The areas and contents to which you will be able to have access will be superior compared to last year, for an even richer, more immersive experience able to satisfy any enthusiast. Next to the immense Gaming Zone powered by GameStop, the largest in Italy, with great returns and market previews, in fact, there will be both an area entirely dedicated to export with the main tournament organizers and the most popular competitions, and a large space dedicated to films and series , with the main communities and attractions inspired by the great entertainment franchises. An entire pavilion will then be dedicated to comics, books, graphic novels and manga with the novelty of a large area dedicated to board games and card and role-playing games. In short, there really is something for everyone!

On the central stage he returns as always Radio 105the official radio of the event for many editions, with Bryan “The Box” Ronzani as host of the main stage. Also on this occasion, GameStop Sara retail partner and will offer tens of thousands of fans a truly immersive shopping experience, in addition to live streaming of the GameStop TV from the studio present within the Gaming Zone. They are confirmed editorial partners of the event Corriere dello Sport-Stadio and Tuttosport . In the end, SchoolZoo: the well-known online community followed by over 5 million students will be social media partner.

All that remains is to mark the dates on the calendar and start preparing for an incredible experience: the unmissable appointment is set for 25, 26 And November 27, 2022 to Fiera Milano Rho. And tickets are already available on milangamesweek.it!