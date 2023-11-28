Sahar and Erez, 16 and 12 years old, are recovering in a hospital with Eitan, another freed French boy, while the father of both brothers remains kidnapped.

Sahar Kalderon, freed on Monday by the Palestinian Hamas militia, is hugged by her family at the Sourasky (Ichilov) Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 1:49 p.m.







“Good morning, you are free!!!”, read the SMS that Olivier, a relative of three Frenchmen kidnapped by Hamas, sent this Tuesday morning to EL CORREO with the news of the release of two of them, after 52 days without hearing from their…

