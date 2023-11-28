The automotive industry is going through a phase of great change, with the electric car gaining more and more ground. But also the connectivity it is a fundamental trend for new mobility. In fact, connected cars offer great potential both in terms of user experience and, above all, for the safety of all road users. It is in this context that CARIAD, the software company of the Volkswagen Group, has decided to join the “Coalition for Cyclist Safety” together with Audi and other important companies such as Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Qualcomm, Shimano and Trek with a target connected to V2X technology.

For the safety of cyclists

The project, developed in the North American region, focuses on Vehicle-to-Everything technology (V2X) which connects the vehicle with other road users, including cyclists, as well as with other vehicles and road infrastructure, such as traffic lights. The main objective of this initiative is to develop a comprehensive approach to safety of cyclists through the implementation and diffusion of V2X communication, which according to the company has the potential to revolutionize the way cars are connected and drivers interact with their surroundings.

CARIAD and V2X technology

CARIAD is working within the Volkswagen Group to integrate V2X technology into a number ever-increasing number of vehicles: according to research carried out by Audi, in fact, by 2025 in the USA there will be 5.3 million “profiles” connected to the V2X cellular network, which will include not only vehicles but also construction sites, level crossings, bicycles and various devices. Furthermore, by 2030, the number of profiles it could reach 61 millionincluding 20,000 pedestrian crossings, 60,000 school zones, 216,000 school buses and 45 million smartphones.

First in North America

The companies that have decided to join the “Coalition for Cyclist Safety” intend to work together to integrate bicycles into the future V2X communication ecosystem. In this way, in fact, vehicles equipped with V2X, bicycles and other road users will be able to recognize each other, creating greater awareness and reducing the possibility of accidents. A work which, the Volkswagen Group says, will be supported by associations dedicated to cycling, safety and intelligent transport, which will be part of the coalition’s advisory committee. The “Coalition for Cyclist Safety” will begin operating in the United States and Canada: the first initiatives will be based on cellular V2X (C-V2X) technology, and only at a later stage will we begin to examine the procedures to implement joint industrial approaches also in other regions of the world, including Europe.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it