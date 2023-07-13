Last Tuesday, July 11, a An old man shot a young man after he entered his house in the morning to rob him.

The event that occurred in the town of Villa Hipódromo, in the city of Godoy Cruz, Argentina, is the subject of an investigation by the competent authorities.

According to local media, the 65-year-old man declared that he acted in legitimate defense to protect both his wife’s life and his own, when they were threatened by the teenager who rebuked them with a revolver when they entered the house.

Apparently, the elderly couple was having breakfast, when the thief kicked the door of the site and violently ordered them to hand over all their belongings, such as money and valuables.

He even dared to ask for the keys to a truck that was parked outside the building, since he had the intention of fleeing in it, but failing to turn it on, The criminal decided to return to force his owner to help him, with such bad luck that he was waiting for him with a firearm..

The offender survived the gunshot wound to his head.

According to the Argentine newspaper ‘UNO’, the man gave the young man an opportunity to mark himself, but he continued to confront him: “I gave him a chance to leave (…) He pointed at me, shot me and I shot him too.”

The 17-year-old thief was transferred to the Central Hospital of the city, after surviving a gunshot wound to his head, and where he remains under observation as a detainee.

On the other hand, the detention of the elderly person was not effective, since his actions were considered in a situation of legitimate defense by the Prosecutor’s Office, so the authorities are only investigating the attempted robbery, according to the news program ‘TN’ .

