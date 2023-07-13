The Kosovo Parliament has experienced an episode of physical violence this Thursday between opposition deputies and ministers. The prime minister, Albin Kurti, leader of the nationalist and social democratic party Audetermination, was speaking on the podium about the situation with the population of Serb origin in the north of the country. An opposition deputy placed a photo of Kurti as Pinocchio in the pulpit. Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi got up, took the photo, tore it up and sat down behind Kurti again. At that moment, MP Mergim Lushtaku, from the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), approached Kurti and threw water at him. Bislimi retorted by throwing a bottle of water at Lushtaku. From that moment on, the exchange of blows spread between opponents and ministers while the security team took Kurti away from the scene.

Opposition member Mergim Lushtaku tried to justify his action at a press conference: “All I did was pour some water to cool the prime minister. He did not expect the deputy prime minister to violate democracy like this. I was attacked by him with a bottle of water, and by two other ministers whom I plan to sue in court for assault. Mine was a democratic, symbolic and political protest.”

This week several local media outlets released a recording dating from June last year in which Kurti’s party chairperson, Mimoza Kusari-Lila, can be heard negotiating the approval of various laws with then-Serbian lawmaker Slavko Simic. , of the Serbian List party. This negotiation has surprised many Kosovars, since the government often accuses List Serbia of being a mere puppet of the Belgrade government, which protects “criminal gangs from the north (with a Serb majority).” In Kosovo, only 5% of its 1.8 million inhabitants belong to the Serb minority, while more than 90% are of Albanian origin.

The deputies of the opposition PDK appeared at the debate on Thursday with large photos where Kurti and Mimoza Kusari-Lila were seen with Pinocchio noses and under the Serbian word zdravowhich translates as hello, and is heard on the recording.

The government party released a statement early in the afternoon in which it stated: “This attack [contra Albin Kurti] it is carried out against the first Government of Kosovo that does not have any minister or deputy minister controlled by Belgrade. It comes at a time of a very important diplomatic battle between Kosovo and Serbia.”

The dispute comes at a time when both the European Union and the United States have ordered Albin Kurti’s government to reduce tension in northern Kosovo. The problem arose after Kurti refused to approve the creation in Kosovo of an association of municipalities with an ethnic Serb majority, as had been agreed between the two countries in 2013 in Brussels. Faced with this refusal, in November last year more than 500 politicians, civil servants, judges and police officers from four municipalities in the north of Kosovo, with a Serb majority, resigned.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Kurti decided to hold an election last April to replace the resigning. The elections were boycotted and only 3.5% of the population participated. Since then, the north of the country has experienced several episodes of violence. The opposition accuses Kurti of having provoked an unprecedented confrontation with the country’s traditional partners, such as the European Union and the United States, which are demanding that the elections be repeated.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.