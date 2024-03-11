Torreón, Coahuila.- The Blue Cross Machine suffered the worst defeat so far in the era of Martin Anselmi as technical director in the current Clausura 2024 tournament of the Mexican League.

The celestial team tried to “take risks” to be superior to the side of Ignacio Ambriz on Saturday at Santos Modelo Territory (TSM), but they ended up experiencing a “fateful night.”

The cement workers dominated the first half lagooners that a goal in their favor was possible, however they started down on the scoreboard that during the journey Club Santos made it looser.

Things got complicated for Cruz Azul when Willer Ditta retired with Red card in his return meeting after completing a sanction of three commitments for insulting the referees.

Gonzalo Pivio failed to take the penalty

Blue Cross He fought with one less and got a penalty due to a strong kick on the Captain Ignacio Rivero. He Argentinian, Gonzalo Piovitook the ball so that confidence fell on him from the point of sighs.

However, the defender missed the most important opportunity of the game. Machine. Piovi was able to score but after missing the penalty Blue Cross They misled him to fall goliza 3-0.

At the end of the meeting Gonzalo Piovi appeared in his social networks to leave a reflective message after this new setback that he tolerated Blue Cross in it Closure 2024.

'Stori' by Gonzalo Piovi on Instagram

«Insist, persist, resist, NEVER give up. Always together », she wrote in her last story on her official account. instagram.

