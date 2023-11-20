“Oh God… from God’s money!”

You remember that old song for the simple students in our old society, and nothing more than that sentence contained any pain or claims of incurable diseases, and they were satisfied with little because they were in need. Today, begging has become a craft, and has entered the game of national dress, and these are other and new tasks other than the tasks for which it was created. As a source of pride, pride and prestige, because the phenomenon of begging has added a new dimension to it today, as it is widely exploited for the purpose of concealment and concealment and an attempt to wear a false mask of fake personalities who take care of people’s pockets, their toil and their sweat, either through clear theft or usurping the rights of others by force or pickpocketing people’s wallets in a diplomatic manner. It is not without politics, representation, and playing on good, weak hearts, and because the phenomenon of begging today, especially on Friday, has become an undeclared theft, the old beggar, the father of a broken man, or the one with a hump, or the blind old man, or the one who breaks his hand to sharpen it, has disappeared, seeking the sympathy and compassion of others for him. Or that old woman covered in her black abaya and piled up at the doors of the mosques. Today’s beggar hides behind clean clothes. Some of them have a fez that reaches to their knees. He wears the turban of Hamdaniyah and wears sunglasses imitating a brand made in Hong Kong. He meets you in the street when you are about to get into your car. He is knowledgeable about the types of cars, their prices, and their social value. It is inconceivable that he is an ignorant beggar, so He distinguishes people by the type of their cars, so that the story grows and the amount grows. What he asks of the owner of a German car cannot be what he asks of the owner of a Korean car. These beggars who wear the national dress, when you see them, do not doubt them, and when someone greets you, do not separate him from the children of her womb. However, if he scratches your nose with the greeting “Ainawi”, oh peace, then you are ashamed to refuse him even if he asks for your son’s head. But as soon as he speaks, explaining his melodramatic story, you know that he and honesty are rivals. As for the beggar women wearing burqas, the skin is different from the one we know, and the scar is different from the one we used to. We hear it from our women. You find these new women standing at the banks, near the instant withdrawal machines. One of them keeps waiting and peering from under the cover, and you may have returned with you the withdrawn money, only to suddenly attack you, telling you her colorful problems, repeated Indian movie stories, to get any amount from you. She uses the excuse of her desire to join her family in Liwa, even though the whole conversation is neither from Liwa nor without her, and if you use the excuse that you are unable to help her, the combination burqa will fly and she will lick loudly, mocking you and your stinginess because she saw you with her own eyes withdrawing money. As for the brothers who do not receive from Their long conversation included two useful sentences: asking for help and assistance; They all complain of incurable diseases, constant pain, and chronic illnesses. The same person knocks on your door complaining of a swollen spleen, and suddenly you meet him in the market – you remember him, but he does not remember you – here complaining of brittle bones. May God have mercy on Bibi Rozana, and her old, simple request: Oh. God…from God’s money!”