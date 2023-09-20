Dubai (Etihad)

As the UAE prepares to host the global event “COP28”, which is scheduled to be held in Expo City Dubai during the period from November 30 to December 12 next, preparations are in full swing for the event that the country is hosting for the first time in its history. Here is the UAE government through its government institutions. The private sector has been taking this conference very seriously since it was chosen by global consensus on November 11, 2021, to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, according to assurances from officials and academics to the “Union.”

Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director General of the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), said that the Center’s preparations are closely linked to some of the topics of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), such as the agricultural sector and food security, as it works to find effective solutions to the global challenges facing this sector, explaining that the participation of “ ICBA” at the conference is based on coordinating local and international activities, including initiatives with applied scientific orientations distributed over the organization of conferences and workshops specialized in the problems of land degradation, soil salinization, the challenges of climate change, and sustainable future solutions to confront the challenges.

She stressed that the center is also working, as part of its preparations for COP28, to launch scientific publications and books that shed light on agricultural practices from a scientific perspective and national heritage in the UAE, in addition to supporting initiatives to effectively empower youth and women in the field of sustainable agriculture by launching an international alliance for women from For climate action in agriculture, and youth conferences to empower young people to find clean and sustainable solutions for the environment.

For his part, Professor Dr. Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, stated that as part of the country’s massive preparations to host the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the conference’s presidency team has developed an action plan covering all major aspects of climate action, based on the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is divided into 4 pillars: accelerating the achievement of a responsible transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, improving livelihoods and life, and including everyone.

Al Nuaimi pointed out that the University of Sharjah will participate in the Green Zone at “COP28” by presenting projects related to energy transformation and climate change, such as innovative carbon removal technology, which includes removing carbon from heavy industries, cleaning up the combustion of fossil fuels, renewable energy, and the use of hydrogen, in addition to participating in awareness sessions. Addressed to students about climate change.

In turn, Dr. Ahmed Murad, Associate Vice President for Scientific Research at the United Arab Emirates University, explained that “COP28” will present the latest findings of advanced technology in providing renewable energy alternatives that support and accelerate the pace of reaching the targeted climate neutrality, stressing that science is considered an important and major part. In reducing the repercussions of climate change, the research results of scientific studies will be of interest to conference participants, which will contribute to developing future strategies to confront the effects of climate change.

He pointed out that the most prominent features of the UAE University’s preparatory preparations for the conference are highlighting the research aspect through research programs, as the university will launch the third cycle of the Sustainable Development Goals Research Program this September, and the university’s participation is also distinguished by supporting national efforts before the launch of “COP28.” Through various activities and initiatives that enhance the university’s pioneering role in spreading awareness of sustainability and climate change issues, the university launched “Sustainability Talk,” an environmental lecture series aimed at promoting the values ​​of sustainability. The university also organized a pre-conference scientific debate on sustainable development goals for universities and colleges in the country. , with a focus on the climate action goal, and many more.