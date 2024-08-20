As part of the events planned for Gamescom, Atlus plans to reveal more information about Metaphor: ReFantaziothe next big game from the studio behind the Persona series. In this way, The main cast of actors who will participate in this long-awaited title was recently revealed.

While we will have more information on Metaphor: ReFantazio Through the Xbox presentations and Opening Night Live, Atlus has decided to give fans a little sneak peek of what they can expect during Gamescom. This is how they have revealed the list of main actors that will be part of the English version of this long-awaited game.. These are:

Caleb Yen as the Protagonist

Alejandra Reynoso as Gallica

Phillipe Spall as Heismay

Emma Ballantine as Junah

Emily Burnett as Eupha

David Monteith as Neuras

Joseph Tweedale as Louis

Greg Chun as More

Gordon Cooper as Grius

Stewart Clarke as Strohl

Kristin Atherton as Hulkenberg

Some of these names will be familiar to many, as actors like Caleb Yen, for example, They have enjoyed a long career in anime and video game dubbing.. Thus, we can expect great work in this section, something that should not be a big surprise considering that we are talking about Atlus.

Fortunately, this is not all, since during Gamescom we will have more information about this title. We remind you that Metaphor: ReFantazio coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 11. In related news, you can check out the latest trailer for the game here. Also, is this title coming to the Switch?

Author’s Note:

There’s no denying that Atlus has a good localization team. Both the script, as well as the voice acting and direction are simply spectacular, so there’s no doubt that Metaphor: ReFantazio I continued along this path.

Via: Official statement.