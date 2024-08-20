Negramaro back home – Ora so soggiorno: plot, cast (guests) and streaming of the film on Rai 2

This evening, Tuesday 20 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 2, Negramaro back home – Ora so soggiorno will be broadcast, a documentary film about the Salento band directed by Giorgio Testi. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot (previews)

After 20 years of success, Negramaro are returning home, to Galatina, in Salento, where it all began. After having filled stadiums and climbed the charts, Giuliano, Andro, Lele, Erma, Pupillo, Data are ready to take a journey in reverse to the center of their land, where the rock band was born and raised. The cellar where they used to play, however, has now been transformed into an airport packed with people. And right there where they learned to fly by looking up at the sky and watching the planes above their heads, now they know and want to return. Surrounded by artists, friends (Fiorella Mannoia, Niccolò Fabi, Samuele Bersani, Diodato, Malika Ayane, Ermal Meta, Samuel, Ariete, Aiello, Cesare Dell’anna, Raffaele Casarano, Rosa Chemical, Sangiovanni, Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Andrijashenko) who accompanied and shared their music, Negramaro celebrate 20 years of flight, balanced between dream and reality.

Negramaro back home – Ora so soggiorno: the cast (guests) of the documentary

We have seen the plot (previews) of Negramaro back home – Ora so soggiorno, but who are the guests (cast) that we will see in the documentary broadcast on Rai 2? In addition to the Salento band, protagonist of the film, we will see other artists from the world of music such as Malika Ayane, Samuele Bersani, Diodato and Elisa.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Negramaro back home – Ora so soggiorno live on TV and live streaming? The documentary, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – August 20, 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.