The renowned cumbia orchestra Corazón Serrano officially announced Milagros Díaz in style as a new member of the musical group. The orchestra welcomed him through their social networks, leaving all the fans who follow them every day and who enjoy their most popular songs stunned.

Prior to this surprise for fans, the artist had already spoken out through her networks, but to announce that she was leaving her former group Orquesta Bella Luz to which she belonged for several years.

Dear friends, followers and the general public. I am writing to inform you that as of today I no longer belong to the La Bella Luz Orchestra. Likewise, I appreciate all the beautiful moments shared. I will always have gratitude and respect for the years of work, teachings and friendship that they gave me. The main reason is a new project that I have decided to undertake, very soon I will let everyone know the surprises that are coming. Hoping to continue receiving the support of all of you in this new stage of my artistic life,” said the singer.

With this welcome, the singer will be present at the 31st anniversary of Corazón Serrano, which will be celebrated in Cajamarca along with other important Peruvian music orchestras.

Where will the Corazón Serrano concert be in Cajamarca?

The show for Corazón Serrano's 31 years will take place at the Cajamarca municipal stadium, located in the Los Naranjos 280 sector, in the city of Cajamarca. On February 9, groups like Armonía 10 and artists like William Luna will be present at this event that promises to meet the expectations of all those who will come to enjoy the group.

Corazón Serrano: what is the price of tickets in Cajamarca?

The sale of tickets for the Corazón Serrano concert inCajamarca will be made through Ticket Smart. Prices are as follows:

VIP entrance: S/70

General admission: S/40.

