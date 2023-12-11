The dream of a new duel between the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo seems to come true: Inter Miami announced this Wednesday two preseason matches in Saudi Arabia.

In this way, and unless there is a last-minute loss, Messi and CR7 will once again be face to face on a football field. next January 29, when Inter Miami and Al Nassr face off in Riyadh.

Adding a stop to our Preseason International Tour📍🌏 We will play two matches in Saudi Arabia in the Riyadh Season Cup as part of our first-ever international tour! In a round-robin tournament format, we will take on Saudi powerhouses Al-Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC on Monday,… pic.twitter.com/Xi9M0QApLi — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 11, 2023

“This is another great opportunity to create lasting relationships with passionate fans. “We are excited to connect with new fans in Saudi Arabia and we also hope that people from all over the world will tune in to watch a couple of dream matches like these,” said Xavier Asensi, commercial director of Inter Miami, in a press release released by the club.

The match between Inter Miami and Al Nassr will be played on January 29 at 1 pm Colombia time. Until now, it has not been confirmed whether the meeting can be seen on TV in the country.

In addition, the club will play a second match against Al Hilal, Brazilian Neymar's squad, who will not be able to play due to recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“These matches will provide important tests for our team, which will benefit us as we approach the new season. We are excited that our group will have the opportunity to face such quality teams as Al-Hilal and Al Nassr,” said Chris Henderson, director of football and sporting director.

How long has it been since Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced each other?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi spent many years face to face, one as a symbol of Real Madrid and the other, of FC Barcelona. The Portuguese's departure to Juventus made the duels increasingly sporadic.

The last time they crossed paths on a field was on December 8, 2020, in the last game of the group stage of the 2020-21 edition of the Champions League. Then, the Argentine left for PSG.

SPORTS