AlphaTauri looks to the future: Mekies and Bayer arrive

As we announced, AlphaTauri has acquired Laurent Mekies from Ferrari. Now Faenza will once again be the home of the Scuderia’s current sporting director, who will take over from Franz Toast like New team principal. AlphaTauri did not specify when this change will take place, except that the Austrian will leave his current role at the end of 2023 to switch to consultancy positions for 2024. It is therefore presumable that Mekies will be the new team principal starting next year : for him it is a return to Faenza, where he worked first as a race engineer and then as chief engineer and responsible for vehicle performance.

But Mekies – described as a pillar just a month ago by Frederic Vasseur – won’t be the only novelty. The AlphaTauri has in fact also announced the arrival – this time already in 2023 – of Peter Bayer as the new CEO. The new CEO recently held the position of Executive Director of F1 and Secretary General for motor sport at the FIA: he will oversee the strategic direction of the team at the facilities in Faenza and in the UK.

Mekies’ words

“First of all, I would like to pay tribute to Franz for the great work he has done in almost two decades of directing in Faenza. I wish him well for the future and know that both Peter and I will be able to count on his input and advice in the times to come. Looking at the future, I am honored to take on the role of Team Principal and to return to the Scuderia where I spent most of my career. Scuderia AlphaTauri has all the necessary ingredients for ever greater success in the future and, together with Peter, I am looking forward to that“.

Bayer’s words

“I would like to thank Franz for his dedication to Scuderia AlphaTauri and Scuderia Toro Rosso. His commitment to developing young talent has resulted in a Formula 1 grid in which 25% of the drivers have benefited from his driving. It is also a great privilege for me to take on the role of CEO of the Scuderia and work alongside Laurent. Scuderia AlphaTauri has a fantastic team of people and excellent infrastructure in Faenza and in the United Kingdom. I look forward to building on these key elements to increase performance, both on and off the track, and to lead the Scuderia to even more success in the coming years.“.

Toast’s words

“First of all, I would like to thank Dietrich Mateschitz, who has given me the incredible opportunity to be Team Principal of Scuderia Toro Rosso and Scuderia AlphaTauri for the past 18 years. It has been a real privilege to lead the Scuderia for such a long period and a great pleasure to work with so many motivated and competent people who share my passion for Formula 1. At 67, the time has come to fold and with Peter as the new CEO and Laurent as team principal we have found two very professional people, who will take the team to the next level. I want to thank everyone for the excellent cooperation“.