Riot police confront protesters on January 24 in Lima. Europa Press/Contact/Carlos Garcia Granthon

After conducting 140 interviews, analyzing 37 hours of video and 663 photographs, and reviewing autopsies, ballistics reports, criminal records, and other documents, the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) has concluded that at least 39 of the 49 deaths of protesters or passers-by during social mobilizations in Peru suffered from gunshot wounds. A fact that the Government has not recognized until now, limiting itself to saying that it is a matter of investigation or even slipping the possibility that some civilians would have shot each other. The protests, which occurred throughout Peru, but especially in the regions, began in December 2022, when Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo as president after the failure of his self-coup.

In the report entitled Lethal deterioration. Abuses by security forces and the democratic crisis in Peru, HRW emphasizes that in the extensive material reviewed they did not identify any protester carrying weapons and, furthermore, that until last February, the Police had not confiscated firearms from any protester in any corner of Peru. An act that would have been news. The truth is that, according to the report, 14 victims received bullet wounds to the torso, 11 to the head and nine to the back. “In several cases, security forces appear to have killed people from a distance, sometimes more than 100 meters away, which calls into question the explanation that they fired in self-defense,” the document states.

Although the Ministry of Health has registered 125 gunshot wounds, apart from the deaths, they indicate that the real figure is likely to be higher. “Human Rights Watch reviewed medical records provided by relatives of victims that referenced gunshot wounds in several cases not included on the Ministry’s list.” In other words, an underreport. It has also been recorded that five people died from injuries caused by pellets fired from shotguns and that one civilian died as a result of the impact of a tear gas cartridge fired at close range. They refer to Víctor Santisteban Yacsavilca, the only protester killed in Lima, the capital.

“Evidence shows that the Peruvian Armed Forces and National Police used disproportionate and indiscriminate force against protesters and bystanders (…) It is likely that these deaths constitute extrajudicial or arbitrary executions under international human rights law, for which the state is responsible. Prosecutors must investigate the agents involved, as well as their superiors and civil authorities,” the report says.

According to the Ministry of Health, around 1,300 people were treated in public and private health centers for injuries received during the mobilizations. 39 are children, a population that was left at the mercy of fatality: eight of the 49 deceased civilians were minors. On the other hand, the press suffered from attacks. The National Association of Journalists of Peru (ANP) documented 155 cases of harassment, threats, beatings, and arbitrary detentions between December and January alone. The most emblematic: when the Police broke into the National University of San Marcos and arrested 192 people for usurpation. No knife or anything suspicious was found on them, but even so they were intimidated.

Human Rights Watch emphasizes not having perceived that the Executive took measures to hold those responsible accountable and suggests an alleged complicity in the criminal acts. “They often denied that any took place, while repeatedly expressing offensive views about the protesters and belittling them as ‘terrorists.’ The government’s rhetoric, which seemed to excuse or minimize the abuses, combined with the apparent inaction of the highest civilian authorities with responsibility for the security forces in the face of solid evidence of the abuses, raises questions about possible negligence or even complicity. in the abuses”, they indicate.

The National Prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, informed the NGO that as of February 8, they had opened 189 investigations into deaths and injuries of protesters, and also into acts of violence by protesters. However, HRW detected a series of deficiencies in the prosecutorial proceedings: not preserving the scene of the events or collecting the bullet casings, not ordering atomic absorption tests from the military and police who may have been involved, and in some cases not ruling autopsies before the bodies were buried, not confiscating any weapons to perform ballistic analysis, not requesting recordings from security cameras of the places where there were deaths and injuries, among other irregularities that the lawyers for the victims notified them. In addition, the General Police Inspectorate stated that no police agent had been sanctioned or removed from service.

For all these reasons, Human Rights Watch concludes that the “Government must work with Congress to guarantee a reform of the Police to make it a more efficient and law-abiding force” and in turn “invite an independent commission of international experts and grant him access to government information and case files to support ongoing investigations and prepare a report on the current crisis and human rights violations, in addition to existing criminal investigations.”

