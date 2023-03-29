Lionel Andrés Messi, the best player in the world and probably in the history of football, continues to make history with the Argentine team, and this Tuesday in the friendly match against Curaçao played in Santiago del Estero he was in charge of doing what he knows best: breaking it in the pitch and score goals.
It was minute 19′ when the Argentine received a long pass, to immediately control, feint the rival defender and shoot with his right foot in a placed way, leaving the Curaçao goalkeeper without a chance and thus reaching 100 goals with the albiceleste shirt.
With his goal against Panama at the Monumental Stadium, the world champion in Qatar 2022 had reached 99 shouts with the light blue and white shirt, and he knew that by scoring in the second match of this tour of the Argentine country he would reach the number round of 100 goals with the national team.
That goal from Leo’s free kick also meant the 800th goal of his career, but he had yet to reach the aforementioned milestone with the Albiceleste, moving further away from his “opponents” on that list, who were far from his scoring ability: Gabriel Batistutto (54), Sergio Omen (42), Hernan Curly (35), Gonzalo higuain (32), Diego Maradona (32) and angel say mary (28).
The 35-year-old star from Rosario scored the 100th goal for Argentina in his 174th match with the light blue and white jersey, in addition to registering 53 assists in that period.
It was on March 1, 2006, in Switzerland, in a friendly against Croatia. Argentina lost 3-2, but received the great news of a goal by a boy who already promised to be something serious. He began to face inwards on the right and defined and then hugged Juan Román Riquelme.
It has many beautiful ones and here everyone will have their opinion, I would like to take this free kick against the host USA in the 2016 Copa América. Not only did he put it where it was impossible to locate, but also with this goal he beat Batistuta in the historical table of gunners of the selection. Bestial.
Logically, the two that he converted in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France. Although they did not directly serve to win the game (Argentina won on penalties), they clearly led to the national team being able to lift that long-awaited title, so that they do not demand anything more from Lionel. Unforgettable.
