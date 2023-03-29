Working life | Will the labor dispute between cleaners and property managers be resolved today? – The parties’ response to the settlement proposal

About 27,000 employees in 18 companies would be covered by the three-day strike.

Real estate service industry the parties to the labor dispute must give an answer to the national mediator’s settlement proposal by eleven o’clock today.

Yesterday, the national mediator gave the third settlement proposal in the labor dispute concerning the real estate service industry.

The parties to the labor dispute can either reject or accept the proposal. If either party rejects the proposal, the next strike by cleaners and property managers will begin on Thursday.

About 27,000 employees in 18 companies would be covered by the three-day strike.

During the labor dispute, two previous strikes have already been organized in recent weeks.

PAM’s board of directors also announced on Tuesday that SOL Palvelut Oy and SOL Kiinteistöpalvelut Oy will be closed to applications.

According to PAM, SOL has acted exceptionally inappropriately in pressuring its employees to work on strike.