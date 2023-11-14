General Motors in F1

Important news from the United States. General Motorsin fact, will enter Formula 1 starting from 2028. The Americans have formally signed up as official suppliers of the Circus’ power units, with the hope of motorising the team Andretti Cadillac. With General Motors, in five years there will be seven powertrain suppliers in F1.

Reuss’ words

“We are excited to announce that the Andretti Cadillac F1 team will be powered by a General Motors powertrain. Thanks to our deep engineering and racing experience, we are confident that we will be able to develop a successful power unit for the series and field Andretti Cadillac as a real team“, this is the comment of the president of General Motors Mark Reuss. “We will race with the best at the highest levels with passion and integrity“.

Andretti gloats

The entry of General Motors into Formula 1, until yesterday only “potential” considering the support for Andretti’s candidacy and now much more substantial, is certainly a move that goes in the direction of the family of Big Foot, officially “without an engine” for about a month due to the expiration of the contract with Alpine for the supply of Renault engines. The US giant also clarified ad AP to have the intention of collaborate only with Andretti and not to follow F1’s invitation to supply other teams.

The intent of the 1978 world champion and his son Michael is to build an entirely stars and stripes team, with base, chassis and engine entirely designed and built overseas. Andretti’s plan concerns not only the technical components, but also the drivers. For his possible debut in F1, it is in fact no mystery that the former McLaren driver is focusing heavily on Colton Hertaa young star of the IndyCar championship, to be supported by an experienced driver.

And the times?

There remains one piece of the puzzle to be clarified. According to the announcement opened by President Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the beginning of the year, the entry of an 11th team into Formula 1 should have taken place in 2025, 2026, or 2027. General Motors has instead officially chosen 2028: an understandable decision, considering that to build a Formula 1 power unit requires huge investments, ultra-specialized skills and well-studied programming. If Andretti were to reach an agreement with FOM regarding the commercial agreements, it would however remain formally exposed on the engine side until the compatriots take over. The solution, in these cases, could be to rename an external power unit while awaiting the formal arrival of General Motors.