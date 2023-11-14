Genoa – Commercial promotions in municipal pharmacies with discounts on feminine and infant hygiene products such as sanitary pads, menstrual cups and diapers, pressing the government to review the decision to bring VAT back from 5 to 10% on these consumer products.

These are some of the initiatives included in the agenda presented by the Rossoverde group and unanimously approved by the Genoa City Council. It is expressed in the document concern about the expected VAT increase on these products, from the bill on the budget maneuver passed by the council of ministers, and the mayor and council also undertake to express these concerns to the government and to evaluate the launch of commercial promotion initiatives in the pharmacies managed by the municipal company, Farmacie Genovesi srl, and to promote awareness campaigns on the use of washable and reusable products.

“Menstruation is not a luxury good, this must be clear to those who administer it – comments the rossoverde group leader Filippo Bruzzone – I therefore welcome the fact that the city council has approved the proposal to carry out discount campaigns on sanitary pads and nappies. We will see what the council will be able to bring home in concrete terms as concrete help for our community.”