Liberty Media and Netflix have spared no expense to present the fourth season of the famous docu-series ‘Drive to survive‘ dedicated to F1. The official announcement, in fact, of the ‘release’ of the first episodes was given during the Superbowl of the National Football League, won 23 to 20 by the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

‘Drive to survive 4’ will be available on Netflix starting from Friday 11 March, in the middle of the official test session scheduled in Bahrain at Sakhir from Thursday 10 to Saturday 12 March. As in previous seasons there will be ten episodes that will make up the fourth season, with the world championship fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton which will obviously be at the center of the narrative, although as had been anticipated there will be no interviews involving the Dutchmanwho has decided to ‘deny himself’ to the cameras and microphones of Netflix since from the point of view of the new world champion the rivalries are artfully created by the writers.

Speaking of rivalry, the tension manifested several times during the season between the drivers of the Haas Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin could have ample playing time in ‘Drive to survive 4’. From the 11th of March we will know more.