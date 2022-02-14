A ‘wild card’ vaccine, which targets the N protein and aims to protect all variants of the covid. A study, just published in the journal Viruses and conducted by researchers from the National Center for Global Health of the ISS, has shown that this innovative new approach generates an effective and long-lasting immune response in mice infected with Sars-CoV-2. But what do the experts think?

Read also

Gismondo

“The” anti-Covid “vaccine containing the protein N” of the pandemic coronavirus “would certainly be the desirable target because, regardless of the Spike protein mutations, it should work” against all variants of Sars-CoV-2. It promotes the strategy underlying the experimental ‘wildcard’ vaccine candidate Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bioemergency diagnostics at the Sacco hospital in Milan. To combat Covid in the future, “obviously if the epidemiological picture were to remain stable as it seems now it is being maintained, I believe that the goal should be that of an annual vaccination – explains the expert at Adnkronos Health – with a vaccine. which protects us from all viral variants. A recommended or compulsory vaccination for the frail, is also available for the rest of the population, as is the case today for the flu “.

I pray

A universal anti-Covid vaccine that contains the N protein “in my opinion is interesting as a perspective because the ‘N’ is a core-capsid structural protein and remains unchanged to date with respect to the various mutations of the virus that have occurred, but it must be understood if has an ability to reduce infection “. Thus the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco at Adnkronos Salute on the hypothesis of a ‘wild card’ vaccine against all variants of Sars-CoV-2. “It is the Spike protein that gives neutralizing antibodies – explains the expert – so there may be a need for a combination between the ‘S’ vaccine and the ‘N’ vaccine. It is to be understood – insists Pregliasco – if these antibodies against N they have this ability. Surely they have the ability to reduce complications, the heaviest problems but there is another thing to discover “.

Salmaso

“It would be a really good solution. The ideal solution. But at the moment we are commenting on the laboratory results on mice. It is early. The hope is obviously there and therefore we hope that the research can give us new weapons against Sars-CoV-2. in a short time”. She tells Adnkronos Salute Stefania Salmaso, of the Italian Association of Epidemiology, commenting on the first results of the vaccine candidate against Covid-19 which aims to protect against all mutations of the virus, communicated by the Higher Institute of Health. “We are trying to find a protective response against parts of the virus that do not mutate easily. It is a strategy that would bring many benefits,” she stresses.