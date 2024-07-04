If you are looking for a laptop for work, school or entertainment on SALE at Amazon Mexico is the HP 15.6″ laptop model 15-ef2507lawith AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD memory, Windows 11 Home, which includes 12 months of Microsoft 365 personal and multilingual course with a list price of $13,299 Mexican pesos less a 44% OFF temporary, so its new price is $7,499 Mexican pesos.

It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 4, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.

The silver HP 15-ef2507la 512GB laptop can be purchased with a $5,800 pesos discount through cash payment and credit and bank cards will give you a 12-month interest-free term. If you need more months for this purchase, you can resort to payment with financing costs over 24 months with interest and the details will be given later. Listed below are the features of the laptop suitable for work, school or entertainment.

What features does the HP 15-ef2507la 512GB laptop have?

– Model 15-ef2507la.

– HP brand.

– AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor.

– 8 GB of RAM.

– 512GB SSD memory.

– 15.6-inch laptop.

– HD resolution.

– Windows 11 Home.

– Spanish keyboard.

– Silver.

– With 12 months of Microsoft 365 personal.

– Includes multilingual course.

– HD Audio.

– Numeric keyboard.

– 1366 x 768 pixel resolution.

What payment methods are available for the HP 15-ef2507la 512GB laptop on Amazon Mexico?

The HP 15-ef2507la laptop with 512 GB SSD can be purchased from Cash already credited for 12 months without interestpayment methods that maintain the REDUCED price of $7,499 Mexican pesos (result of subtracting a 44% DISCOUNT from the list price of $13,299 pesos). In addition to this scheme, there is the payment with financing cost that gives you 24 monthly payments, but adds interest to the price of the product. The table attached below specifies how the payments are at 3,6,9 and 12 MSI and at 18 and 24 months with interest.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $414.94* $2,459.67 $9,958.67 18 months $543.67* $2,287.20 $9,786.20 12 months $624.91 FREE $7,499 9 months $833.22 FREE $7,499 6 months $1,249.83 FREE $7,499 3 months $2,499.66 FREE $7,499

