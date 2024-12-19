The president of the Spanish Association of Primary Care Pediatrics (AEPap), Dr. Pedro Gorrotxategi, has launched a warning about giving cell phones to children at Christmasa time when many minors receive their first device. Consider that this device “is not a gift, it is a problem,” especially at an early age.

“In recent years, children and adolescents are using mobile phones and screens in general, far above what is recommended. During these times, when families think about gifts for their sons and daughters, it is important remember your health and relationship risks among people,” said Dr. Gorrotxategi, according to a statement from the organization.

Among the problems linked to the use of these devices, Gorrotxategi has pointed out that they can cause “language delays among the youngest children, but also, in older children, increased sedentary lifestyle and obesity and overweight; visual problems such as nearsightedness; sleep disturbances and long-term cardiovascular problems.

The use of mobile phones among the little ones It is also related to bullyingisolation, alterations in the dynamics of the relationship with parents. In addition, it facilitates access to violent, sexual or age-inappropriate content; and with anxiety disorders, eating behavior and impulsivity.

“When a minor spends his time with the mobile phone, he is stopping doing other activities, such as healthy physical exercise, and he is also stopping talking to his family and peers. The mobile phone today is a source of problems and should not be considered an appropriate gift,” he added.

This is why it has encouraged families to choose gifts to entertain or amusebut without posing a source of “potential health and relationship problems”, and promoting outdoor activities, healthy physical exercise, conversations between parents and their children and between children and adolescents.

Likewise, he recalled that the Report of the Committee of Experts on Children and Youth recommends avoid the use of digital devices until three years oldalthough from three to six years its use must be “punctual and supervised” by an adult, all with the aim of maintaining social or family contact.

Between the ages of six and twelve, the document recommends limiting the use of devices with Internet access and prioritizing experiential, sports activities, in contact with nature, the physical environment and in-person activities. They emphasize that the use of the devices must occur under the supervision of an adult, with timely access and preset limits only to content adapted to their ages. Finally, in the age group between 12 and 16 years old parental control tools must be installedso that access to inappropriate content is avoided, and to manage exposure time.