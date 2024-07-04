This July 4th, Anime Expo 2024 begins in the United States in Los Angeles, California, and Netflix took the opportunity to reveal the premiere window for the final season of BEASTARS. According to the plan, the first part will be released in December 2024.

Yes, we’ll have to wait a little longer to enjoy the conclusion of Legoshi and company’s story. The second wave of episodes will most likely be released sometime in 2025.

In March 2024 it came to light that the last season of BEASTARS It would be divided into two parts, and Netflix published a trailer; you can see it in this same article. It is a shame that the company’s new announcement was not accompanied by another video but only by a poster.

Fans of this animated adaptation of Paru Itagaki’s manga, which has already ended, have been waiting a long time for this sequel. The wait has been going on for several years.

Fountain: Orange.

The first season of the anime BEASTARS The first one was broadcast between October and December 2019, and the second one between January and March 2021. The third and last one will be released at the end of 2024; the gap between this one and the second one was greater.

The work schedule of Orange, the studio in charge, is likely responsible for the return taking so long. The studio was previously working on the new version of the anime Trigun.

That is, in Trigun Stampedewhich is a Crunchyroll exclusive. But as far as we know, Orange does not currently have any other anime in production other than BEASTARSso you can give it due attention.

Fountain: Netflix.

This anime, since it came out in Japan, is one of Netflix’s exclusives and it was expected that it would continue supporting its localization and distribution until the end. Success accompanied this story from the beginning.

Apart from BEASTARS We have more anime information at TierraGamer.