Charles Leclerc triumphs with Ferrari in the Italian GP ahead of McLaren. The Monegasque driver of the red car wins in Monza, taking his second win of the season and the seventh of his career.

Leclerc, starting from fourth place, was rewarded by the one-stop strategy. The Ferrari driver fitted hard tyres in his only pit stop on lap 17 and completed 36 laps without changing tyres: a miracle that allowed him to precede the McLaren of Australian Oscar Piastri, second. Third was the British driver Lando Norris who, at the wheel of the other McLaren, failed to capitalise on the pole position he had earned in qualifying.

At the foot of the podium, the Spaniard Carlos Sainz, fourth with the other Ferrari. The Iberian closes ahead of the Mercedes of the Englishman Lewis Hamilton and the Red Bull of the Dutchman Max Verstappen, world champion and championship leader, who appears to be in crisis in the second half of the season.