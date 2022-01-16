The penta dream is over. After having advanced to the third stage of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior with a goal in stoppage time, in a duel against Náutico, Flamengo could not repeat the feat: they lost to Oeste 2-0 on Saturday night (15) and is eliminated from the competition.

Flamengo and Oeste had already faced each other in the group stage. At the time, Barueri’s team even opened 3-0, but the Carioca Rubro-Negro reacted and managed to tie. This Saturday, the hosts took advantage of the opponent’s failures to guarantee qualification to the round of 16 of the competition.

The match was very balanced, with good chances for both teams in the first half. In the complementary stage, Oeste was more efficient and did not forgive Flamengo’s mistakes. In the 18th minute, the Carioca Rubro-Negro played wrong, Kauã stole the ball and crossed for Popó to complete the back of the net.

Flamengo went on the attack, but didn’t pierce the West’s defense. Despair hit and, in the 45th minute, Barueri’s team closed the scoring. Igor Jesus didn’t manage to dominate the defense field, Reifit stole the ball, ran away from the foul and kicked the goalkeeper’s exit to enact the classification.

Oeste faces Canaã, from Irerê-BA, in the round of 16. The team from Bahia qualified earlier by defeating Juventus 1-0, at the Conde Rodolfo Crespi stadium, in the Mooca neighborhood, in the east side of São Paulo.

Cruise ranks without fear

Cruzeiro secured a spot in the round of 16 by beating Retrô-PE 2-0 in Itapira. Despite the few emotions during the 90 minutes, Raposa took the lead with a goal, to say the least, strange. In the 40th minute, João Vitor tried to get the ball back to goalkeeper Lucas Menino and ended up scoring an own goal.

CRUISE, CRUISE DEAR! This harmony between team and fans is phenomenal! @pedro_josecg / Cruise pic.twitter.com/7jhz7Yt5wN — Cruise (@Cruzeiro) January 16, 2022

In the complementary stage, the Pitmen extended it after nine minutes, with Alex Matos. The striker received from Victor Diniz and hit. Lucas Menino spread the ball but, on the rebound, Alex scored the second and closed the scoring.

In the round of 16, Cruzeiro faces Desportivo Brasil-SP, which eliminated Iape-MA on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

