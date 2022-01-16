The bill towards the green light of the Vienna Parliament

While in the United States the Supreme Court just has it in large companies with over 100 employees, (measure prepared by the White House), thevaccination obligation against Covid-19 instead it comes into force for the over 18 in Austria from 1st February: whoever does not get inoculated will take a risk fines between 600 and 3,600 euros, in case of relapse. The chancellor announced it Karl Nehammer at the press conference. “As planned, we will make vaccination mandatory in early February” for children over 18, Nehammer recalled.

“It’s a delicate project“, but” in compliance with the Constitution “, which requires” an adaptation phase “that allows the recalcitrant to be vaccinated” until mid-March “, he specified. checks carried out ” and not being vaccinated will constitute a “crime” subject to economic “sanctions” varying between 600 and 3,600 euros, in the event of recidivism, the Chancellor announced.

Yesterday, 27,000 people demonstrated in Vienna against the obligation to vaccinate, considered a violation of individual freedoms. The vaccine requirement bill in Austria is expected to be adopted by parliament on Thursday.