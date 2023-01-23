London (dpa)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard said his team does not care about rival Manchester City at the top of the English Premier League standings, while continuing to focus on delivering a great performance.

And the British news agency (BA Media) reported that Arsenal is five points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the league, after snatching a last-minute 3-2 victory over Manchester United on Sunday evening.

Manchester City is the closest competitor to the top, but the defending champions played a match more than Arsenal, which they meet in the fourth round of the FA Cup next Friday. The two teams have not yet played in the league championship this season, but Arsenal, despite its preference, coach Mikel Arteta said after the victory over Manchester United that Manchester City remains the best team in the league championship.

For his part, Martin Odegaard did not show interest in what Manchester City was doing, as coach Josep Guardiola’s team reduced the difference from eight points to just two points before Arsenal beat Manchester United.

Odegaard said when asked if the match would be full of pressure due to the last two wins for Manchester City: “No, quite frankly, we do not care about Manchester City or any other team.”

He added, “We expected them to win, so it was not a big surprise for us, because we focused on our match in order to win as we did. The way we won that match was very special for us, and I feel that it will help us a lot.”