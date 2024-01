Thursday, January 11, 2024, 7:23 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Ingredients: 4 legs of cooked octopus, 12 baby potatoes, 1 bunch of wild asparagus, olive oil, salt, black pepper, sweet paprika and 1 lemon.

We dry the octopus legs with kitchen paper, cut them into two or three pieces and mark them in…