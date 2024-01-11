Ice hockey | Israel was banned from international hockey

Friday, January 12, 2024
by admin_l6ma5gus
January 11, 2024
in World Europe
Israel would have participated in the second division World Cup in April.

of Israel the national hockey team has been suspended from international tournaments. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) decided on the matter late on Wednesday evening.

The IIHF states that Israel's participation in IIHF championship tournaments will be banned until the safety and well-being of all participants is ensured.

The Israeli men's national ice hockey team would have played in the second division A group World Cup in Serbia in April. The games include the United Arab Emirates, among others.

More than 24,000 people have reportedly died in the conflict between Israel and Hamas since October 7, of which 23,000 have died in the Gaza Strip in Israeli bombardments and ground attacks, according to health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

In 2022, IIHF shelved the Ice Hockey World Championships in Russia and Belarus after Russia attacked Ukraine.

