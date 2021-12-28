The victory at the Hungaroring, for Esteban Or with, it was a sweet surprise. To ensure that it does not become an unrepeatable exception, Alpine must continue its growth path by guessing the solutions allowed by the new regulations of 2022. Teammate Fernando Alonso, in the radio team at the end of the year in Abu Dhabi, also remarked how 2021 should only be training for the team, in view of better results.

What can we expect from the French team next season? Difficult to say, the feeling is that in Alpine there are at least clear ideas, otherwise they would not have renewed Ocon until 2024 or recalled Alonso, a driver who is a guarantee of growth. The Frenchman believes that the team is in clear growth and could become a tough customer for everyone in 2022: “I think we have accomplished huge progress. All the work done within the team signals this growth, I refer to the car, strategies, tire management and every operational element“, The Mercedes school driver told reporters. “We got two podiums with a car that didn’t perform as well as last year. I just think we had a better package in 2020. However, we have managed to overcome these problems, move forward and still achieve positive results. Results we cannot be satisfied with, however: we want to improve. Once we have the pace, I think we will be quite dangerous in 2022“.