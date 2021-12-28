A research group led by Prof. Liang Gaolin and by Prof. Yuan Yue ofUniversity of Science and Technology of China (USTC) ofChinese Academy of Sciences he realized it specific photoacoustic (PA Imaging) Imaging of CTSB-overexpressing tumors through CTSB-initiated intracellular self-assembly of small molecule PA imaging probes into nanoparticles.

Because 5-year relative survival rates differ markedly between cancer patients treated in early or late stages, early cancer detection is of great importance for cancer therapy. Cathepsin B (CTSB) is considered a potential biomarker for early cancer detection due to its increased expression in the early stage of many cancers. Consequently, effective and accurate monitoring of the CTSB’s activity offers a way out.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

PA Imaging: Here’s what the research says

PA imaging is a new type of non-invasive, non-ionizing biomedical imaging method, which has enormous potential in biomedical research and disease diagnosis due to its excellent tissue penetration depth and high spatial resolution.

To address the challenge of early cancer detection, the researchers, using the PA imaging probe self-assembly signal enhancement, have designed a near infrared PA probe that can be activated by CTSB Val-Cit-Cys (SEt) -Lys (Cypate) -CBT (Cipato-CBT).

When Cypate-CBT enters cancer cells that overexpress CTSB, its disulfide bond is reduced by intracellular glutathione and its specific Val-Cit cleavage substrate is cleaved by CTSB to produce Cypate-CBT-Cleaved, which undergoes an intermolecular CBT click reaction -Cys to produce Cipato-CBT-Dimer. The Cypate-CBT-Dimer then self-assembles into nanoparticles in the near infrared Cypate-CBT-NP.

This approach effectively increases local probe concentration, prolongs retention time, and improves probe PA signal for PA imaging of CTSB activity. The researchers found that compared to the unmodified Cypate, the newly developed probe showed a 4.9-fold and 4.7-fold improvement in PA signaling in CTSB-overexpressing MDA-MB-231 tumor cells, respectively.

The results of the study show the possibility of designing more “intelligent“For the precise diagnosis of tumors

People who are diagnosed with cancer early are not only more likely to survive, but more importantly, they also have better care experiences, less treatment morbidity, and better quality of life than those diagnosed late.

Efforts to improve early cancer detection are complex and multifaceted and have been at the forefront of international politics and charitable initiatives. (e.g. Cancer Research UK). Two distinct patient behaviors can help with early cancer diagnosis. These are participating in cancer screening, which aims to detect cancer before it is symptomatic (for example, mammography for breast cancer) and promptly presenting to primary care with potential cancer symptoms.

The fact that, in England, over 90% of cancers are detected outside the three national screening programs (for cervical, breast and bowel cancers) highlights the importance of promptly presenting for treatment. with potential symptoms of cancer. The importance of symptomatic presentation is underlined by the growing enthusiasm for campaigns aimed at improving public awareness of the first signs of cancer.

In England, these campaigns fall under the scope of Be Clear on Cancer; however, they are emulated around the world, including most recently in low- and middle-income countries such as India, Malaysia and South Africa. A challenge, which has so far remained largely unanswered, is whether these campaigns truly capture people with early-stage disease and thereby make a significant contribution to the early detection effort.

The accumulation of evidence shows that they increase public awareness and the likelihood of visiting a doctor, being referred for investigation, and being diagnosed at an early stage of the disease. However, others have argued that the cancers detected are mostly advanced, which would make awareness campaigns less deserving of the attention and investment they attract..

In their article on The Lancet Oncology, Monica Koo and colleagues

present new epidemiological evidence that addresses this problem directly. They used population-level data from the UK National Cancer Diagnosis Audit (2014) and examined 20 common presenting symptoms in nearly 8,000 patients and their association with stage of diagnosis. The data showed that the proportion of patients diagnosed with advanced disease (i.e. stage IV) varied substantially based on the presentation of symptoms.

While the answers to many of these challenges will require ongoing multidisciplinary and international effort, early detection is likely to remain the Holy Grail of cancer treatment. With this in mind, it is reassuring and encouraging to see that global approaches to cancer control are on the right track, as is the development of the PA imaging probe.