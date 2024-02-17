Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, 25 years old, announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, and informing club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of this, as well as his fellow players, does not mean that his signing for Real Madrid has become a done thing or a matter of time, even if most of the news reported by the French “media” is true. The Spanish indicates this, as there are some details that hinder the formalization of the deal soon, because there are matters and clauses that must be fulfilled and agreed upon by both parties before the deal is completed.

Informed press sources stated that the optimism that prevails in the Madrid media in particular, and the readiness of the team’s dressing room to receive Mbappe next summer, are not enough to say that all matters have been resolved between the Royal Club and the young star.

The same sources explained that Real Madrid fans must be a little patient, because the signing will not take place immediately, but there are some terms that must be agreed upon before any official signing.

The same sources indicated that it is necessary to put dots on the letters, with regard to the issue of Mbappe’s participation in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, and whether Florentino Perez, the club’s president, and also the technical staff led by Italian Carlo Ancelotti will agree to that or not, so that it can be included among the terms. Contract.

The other matter relates to the salary of the world champion who won the 2018 World Cup, and whether he agrees to reduce it significantly from what he received with Saint-Germain, especially since Real Madrid intends to set his salary at a number not exceeding 25 million euros only, and not more than that, as required. It is also necessary for both sides to agree on the value of the “signing bonus,” which could compensate for the decrease in salary.

The sources indicated that Fayza Al-Ammari, Mbappe’s mother and his agent at the same time, takes a tough stance on financial matters, and it is expected that there will be a “strong test” between them and Perez, in order to achieve the greatest financial benefit from her son’s transfer to the “Santiago Bernabeu”, in particular. He transfers “for free,” without his current club receiving anything from Real Madrid, even though he receives compensation from the player himself, by waiving some of his dues, the loyalty bonus for this season, and some other amounts.