The fourth season of Extreme E as usual it clicks in Saudi Arabiabut this time in Khulais, north of Jeddah, on a new route. The first challenges of 2024 take place on February 17th and 18th. Extreme E is a motor racing competition organized under the auspices of the FIA, in which they compete Electric racing SUVs prepare yourself with more 550 HPcapable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds. This is also the last season in which the series uses battery-electric powertrains, before the switch to hydrogen fuel cell car for the 2025 season

Extreme E 2024 news

This year in Extreme 2024 there are many new features in the championship, especially regarding the teams. The imminent switch to hydrogen has seen the number of cars on the grid reduce from ten to eight for 2024.

Abt Cupra, Chip Ganassi Racing and the Lewis Hamilton's X44 team they all left the series, as well Carl Cox Motorsportswho has expressed his intention to return for theExtreme H in 2025.

2024 marks the last season with electric SUVs in the race, which will be replaced by hydrogen ones in 2025

There were two new entries: the NASCAR team led by Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, and the Swiss team SUN Minimeal, run by former Carl Cox driver Timo Scheider. All teams use one of the Odyssey 21 electric SUVs identical products from Spark Racing Technology. Each team is made up of one male and one female driverwho share a car and have equal driving responsibilities.

Extreme E race format

The Extreme E race format follows the model of rallycross. Winners of the qualifying heats get an extra championship point. The race is simplified with the Redemption Race and the Grand Finalwhere drivers compete for the first and second half of the standings.

Extreme E races take place in remote areas and in the desert

In addition to competition, Extreme E promotes the use of renewable energy to fuel the races and engages in sustainability projects in local communities. The races take place in remote areas to raise awareness about climate change. The teams move together on the ship St. Helenaalso used as “floating” paddock for charging of electric racing SUVs via systems fuel cell.

Extreme E 2024 Calendar

The 2024 calendar begins in Saudi Arabia and includes three X Prix in Europe. The next stop, the 13 and 14 July, still has a location to be confirmed. There Sardinia hosts two consecutive events on 2-3pm and the 21-22 Septemberwhile the championship will end for the first time in United Statesin Arizona, in PhoenixThe November 23 and 24. In the Sardinia stage the hydrogen carsa prelude to future ones Extreme Hwith a demonstration test waiting for the new hydrogen-powered Odysseys in the 2025 races.

STAGE EVENT LOCATION DATE 1 Desert X-Prix Jeddah, Saudi Arabia February 17, 2024 2 February 18, 2024 3 TBC X-Prix TBD, Europe July 13th 4 July 14th 5 Island X-Prix I Sardinia, Italy September 14th 6 September 15th 7 Island X-Prix II 21 September 8 September 22nd 9 Valley X-Prix Phoenix, United States November 23 10 November 24 Extreme E season 2024 calendar

EXTREME AND SARDINIA where you run

The Italian stage of Extreme-E is held in Sardiniafor two consecutive weekends: 14-15 and 21-22 September 2024. The electric SUV competition takes place inside the military range of Cape Teulada in the southwestern part of the island. The circuit, long 7 kmwas designed by Timo Scheider, Rallycross driver, and Tiziano Siviero, two-time world rally champion and co-driver of Miki Biasion. It is characterized by a terrain earthy/stonydifferent from the typical sandy paths.

Extreme E Team and riders 2024

They confirm their presence at the start of the 2024 season Nico Rosberg's teamRXR, always with the same team that won two titles, Johann Kristoffersson And Mikaela Kottulinsky, Acciona Carlos Sainz with Laia Sanz And Fraser McConnellthe Jamaican previously active in X44, and McLaren which completely revolutionizes the crew calling Mattias Ekstrom – ex Acciona – e Cristina Gutierrez, ex X44. L'Andretti Altawkilat team confirmed his trust in the 2024 season Timmy Hansen And Catie Munningsand so does Veloce, who again lines up Kevin Hansen And Molly Taylor. In the end, JBXE by Jenson Button brings it back to Extreme E Andreas Bakkerudbut next to him there is Dania Akeel, Saudi driver specialized in rally raids and already seen several times Dakar and in the specialty world championship with a SSV. Akeel recently ran the Baja Hail behind the wheel of an official Toyota Overdrive and will be the first Saudi to be part of the ExE family.

TEAM # PILOTS E.ON Veloce Racing 5 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor Rosberg X Racing 6 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky SUN Minimeal XE Team 8 Klara Andersson Timo Scheider JBXE 22 Andreas Bakkerud Dania Akeel Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E 27 Catie Munnings Timmy Hansen Acciona | Sainz XE Team 55 Laia Sanz Fraser McConnell Neom McLaren XE 58 Cristina Gutierrez Mattias Ekström Legacy Motor Club 84 Gray Leadbetter Travis Pastrana Jimmie Johnson Teams and drivers competing in the 2024 Extreme E championship

Extreme E on TV

The 2024 Extreme E championship is broadcast in Italy on DAZN And Mediaset. Qualifications are visible on Sportmediaset.it, DAZN and its social channels official Extreme E, while the races can be followed on Sportmediaset.it, DAZN and on Channel 20.

Extreme E is an extreme off-road electric car competition, which began in 2021 with the aim of raising awareness of climate change and environmental impact through motorsport. Conceived by Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, the Extreme E championship has attracted the attention of top-level racing teams and drivers from various automotive disciplines. In 2025 the championship will see new fuel-powered SUVs at the start hydrogen fuel cells.

The electric SUVs of the Extreme E championship

In the Extreme E championship, all teams use the same vehicle model called Odyssey 21. The Odyssey 21 is a high-performance electric SUV designed specifically to meet the challenges of extreme off-road racing. It was developed in collaboration with Spark Racing Technology, the same company that designed the vehicles for the Formula E championship. This vehicle has advanced features to tackle difficult terrain, such as height-adjustable suspension, special off-road tires and a robust to resist impacts.

From 2025 the series will change its name to Extreme H, with the entry of the new hydrogen SUVs

The vehicle is powered by an all-electric propulsion system, which uses high-voltage lithium-ion batteries to provide the necessary power. Electric energy allows exceptional performance, without exhaust emissions.

POWER The Odyssey 21 has a maximum power of around 400 kW, which corresponds to around 550 hp. This power is provided by a high-performance electric propulsion system, which allows the vehicle to achieve rapid acceleration and high speeds over difficult terrain.

DRUMS The Odyssey 21 is equipped with an 800 Volt lithium-ion battery, which has a capacity of approximately 54 kWh . This battery allows the vehicle to cover the distance of an off-road race without the need for intermediate recharging. Teams must carefully manage energy use during races to optimize performance and complete the race.

The choice of 800 volts is in line with current trends in the electric automotive industry, where some manufacturers are adopting high-voltage battery systems to improve the efficiency and power of electric vehicles. The 800 volt voltage allows faster charging of the battery and greater power delivered to the propulsion system, allowing the vehicle to achieve high performance on challenging terrain during off-road races.

The choice of 800 volts is in line with current trends in the electric automotive industry, where some manufacturers are adopting high-voltage battery systems to improve the efficiency and power of electric vehicles. The 800 volt voltage allows faster charging of the battery and greater power delivered to the propulsion system, allowing the vehicle to achieve high performance on challenging terrain during off-road races.

The Odyssey 21 is equipped with an 800 Volt lithium-ion battery, which has a capacity of approximately . This battery allows the vehicle to cover the distance of an off-road race without the need for intermediate recharging. Teams must carefully manage energy use during races to optimize performance and complete the race. The choice of 800 volts is in line with current trends in the electric automotive industry, where some manufacturers are adopting high-voltage battery systems to improve the efficiency and power of electric vehicles. The 800 volt voltage allows faster charging of the battery and greater power delivered to the propulsion system, allowing the vehicle to achieve high performance on challenging terrain during off-road races. PERFORMANCE Thanks to the combination of power and traction provided by the electric system and off-road tires, the Odyssey 21 can reach impressive speeds and tackle difficult terrain such as sand, mud and rocks.

Extreme E is dedicated exclusively to electric SUVs produced by Sparkthat are called Odyssey 21. In fact, the competition was created to shine a spotlight on crisis climate and focus attention on ecological systems of all the world.

