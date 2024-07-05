It’s no secret that multiplayer experiences are much more popular than those you can enjoy alone. In this way, multiple games give us the opportunity to experience a certain title in the company of our friends. This was also going to be possible in AvowedObsidian’s next RPG. However, This idea was discarded, and the study has finally revealed why they made this decision.

In a recent interview with Windows Central, Carrie Patel, the game’s director, has revealed why The studio made the decision to eliminate its multiplayer sectionespecially after seeing the success it had Baldur’s Gate 3 thanks to that option. This is what he said about it:

“It was a huge creative and technical challenge to find a way to build multiplayer while still delivering on the things we’re strong at as a studio. [Permitir a los jugadores tomar] shocking decisions, [mientras] we really shape the world and the characters around them. Not that any of these challenges are insurmountable, the team at Larian Studios created an incredible RPG with Baldur’s Gate 3 and they have years of experience with Divinity: Original Sin, working on creating multiplayer games within a really solid RPG framework.”

If implementing multiplayer with all these systems was possible, it would have substantially complicated development. Perhaps in the future we will see an update that adds a section for you and your friends to play together. However, for the moment this will not be possible. Remember, Avowed Coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC in late 2024. On related topics, you can check out the new gameplay of this title here.

Author’s Note:

Creating a huge world with multiple systems and capable of depth is complex, and adding a multiplayer section to this sounds like a titanic task that not everyone can accomplish. I hope this section will be available in the future, but if Avowed It’s completely single player, nothing wrong with that either.

Via: Windows Central