There will be a duel Kylian Mbappé vs. Cristiano Ronaldo. The meeting will take place today at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg France and Portugaltwo teams that have shown the best and worst of their football in four games.

According to the criteria of

France They are coming off an inglorious group stage (one win, two draws) and a poor last 16 against Belgium, where they won by the narrowest of margins. Les Bleus are far from being a title contender and are suffering from creative shortcomings.

Mbappé shines with France. Photo:EFE Share

The French are looking for revenge: they have not forgotten the Euro 2016 final on home soil, which they lost 1-0 to the Portuguese, and they want to make a statement today to stay in the race for the title.

Portugal The Portuguese team is coming off a tough round of 16 against Slovenia (which they won on penalties) and with their captain Cristiano Ronaldo stuck: no goals in four games. The Portuguese team has been on a roller coaster of emotions, with inconsistent performances despite the stars in the squad.

Portugal Photo:EFE Share

The main ingredient will be the duel between Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Frenchman will face his childhood idol, the Portuguese wants to show that he is still very much in the game despite being 39 years old.

LIVE Portugal vs. France

src=”https://www.futbolred.com/datafactory/html/v3/minapp/modules/futbol/gamecast/gamecast.html?channel=deportes.futbol.eurocopa.732032&lang=es_LA” width=”100%” height =”1000″ scrolling=”auto” style=”width: 1px; min-width: 100%; *width: 100%;” class=” border-0″>