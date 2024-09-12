Incredible that the Mexico’s destiny is in the hands of low-level politiciansmany of them probable criminals.

It is said that people have the governments they deserve but, as Manuel, El Meme Garza, once told me, “if people had the governments they deserve, the governments would be worse.”

The fact is that the almost 36 million who voted for the officialism and the almost 40 million who abstained are a majority compared to the 22.7 million who did so for the opposition.

Those 76 million Mexicans deserve this government that destroys institutionsbut not those who voted for other options.

The betrayal of Yunes’ son (not to the country or to his previous commitment to vote against, but to himself and his opportunistic national populism) will bring about a disastrous change in the Mexican political system.

In an excremental session of the Senateearly yesterday morning the bleak national future of a constitutional autocracy was defined.

From the Juarista liberalism that the four-members crow so much about, we will move towards a proto-fascist tropical variant.

The democratic rule of law is regressing towards an authoritarian and absolutist state.

AMLO, Morena and the Yunes have betrayed the liberal ideas of the Enlightenment and the political theory of Rousseau with The Republic and Democracy; of Montesquieu with the distribution of the functions of the State and the separation of powers, and those of Voltaire against absolutism, in defense of freedom, tolerance, separation of powers and in favor of institutions headed by the best who would avoid despotism and the selfish practices of the monarch.

The Judas of Independence was Ignacio Elizondo; in the Reform the generals Miramón and Mejía; in the Revolution Victoriano Huerta, and in democracy Miguel Angel Yunes Marquez.

When the long night that awaits us is over, AMLO, Brunette and the Veracruz native will accompany his countryman Antonio López de Santa Anna into the most dishonorable corner of history.

The perversity that has been consummated responds to a long-prepared plan.

Since he became President, AMLO has set out:

a) Ensure that their movement wins the 2024 presidential elections by distributing money (social support) and co-opting the Electoral Institute and Tribunal;

b) Guarantee that he will continue to govern beyond his constitutional period (maximato), for which he anointed his unconditional successor and bequeathed to his son Andrés a prominent position in Morena, and

c) Take over the legislative and judicial powers, plus the autonomous bodies that it detests as counterweights.

His formula was the intellectual corruption of collaborators who abdicated their dignity and the distribution of macho positions (even to entire families), the abuse of power, the invention of “adversaries” and the denigration of critics, journalists and “traditional” media.

Not even in the worst and most sinister moments of the last 100 years in Mexico has betrayal had moments more devastating and ominous than those of today…

