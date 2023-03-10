The Organization of American States (OAS) opened a call to apply to 25 scholarships of 50% in master’s degree programs (MBA) or Executive MBA with the American business school Westfield Business Schooland confirmed that the first 10 selected candidates will receive additional financial support of USD $4,000 (more than 18 million Colombian pesos).

Here we explain what you should do if you are interested in applying for this opportunity.

Applications may be made from Thursday, March 9 until Wednesday, May 10. These are applicable to the June 2023 cohort. As it is, the selected candidates will be announced on Monday, May 29, and classes will begin on Thursday, June 29.

To apply, you must go to: westfield.edu/oas-alliance

In this link, interested persons will be able to register and participate in the call, and will also be able to find out all the requirements and conditions to obtain one of the scholarshipsamong which are not having received other academic scholarships from the OAS at that academic level and demonstrating their financial capacity to cover the costs of the program not covered by the scholarship.

Both the MBA and the Executive MBA are aimed at the entire region, therefore, in addition to being taught entirely in Spanish, The offer is available to the 35 OAS member states, including Colombia.

These programs have a duration of 16 months and they are taught remotely (that is, virtually), so that people who are working can alternate their studies with their professional work with complete flexibility.

Rafael de Cárdenas, academic director of the business school, stressed that “Westfield Business School graduates obtain a double degree: American and European, and can validate it in their countries of origin.”

Westfield is an American business school, based in Miami (Florida), with more than 20 years of experience in online education. According to the most recent version of the FSO Ranking, was selected among the 20 best Spanish-speaking distance MBAs.

Regarding the prices of the programs: the Executive MBA, aimed at people with more than 8 years of professional experience, costs USD $18,000, which, with the OAS scholarship, is USD $9,000.

On the other hand, the MBA, which requires 2 years of professional experience, costs USD $15,000, and with the scholarship it is USD $7,500.

