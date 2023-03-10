Much more than cold numbers

All motorcycle enthusiasts have heard of the name Barry Sheene, whose name is usually accompanied by a smile and a nod from the boss who makes everything clear. A nod indicating “what a pilot“, but also “what a myth“. And it’s usually followed by the classic of sighs, “good times“.

Two times world champion of the 500 class, in 1976 and 1977 with Suzuki they recite the icy biographies. A parabola in the world championship that goes from 1970 to 1984, made up of 102 GPs, 23 victories, 52 podiums and 19 pole positions. And then there’s all the rest, all that Barry Sheene means to motorcycling, what remains in the hearts and which has handed down the legend from generation to generation. The British driver, born in London in 1950, was the star of the GPs of the late seventies, the heir of Giacomo Agostini and Mike Hailwood.

Beyond results

His palmares is top-notch, on the other hand he is the last world champion of the premier class produced by Great Britain, as well as the only human being capable of winning two titles with Suzuki. But it was everything else that amplified its greatness. A revolutionarywho did not hesitate to expose yourself in the name of safety on the slopes. He never hesitated to race the Tourist Trophy again after its 1971 debut. He refused to race at the Nurburgring in 1976, an unnecessary risk after having already secured his first world championship. He soon antagonized the FIM and the organizers, but not Suzuki, who also supported him when he didn’t want to compete in Brno ’76 due to the dangerousness of the track. It is thanks to Sheene that the British GP in 1977 left the Isle of Man to move to Silverstone and, more generally, his contribution to the elimination of city courses from the calendar was clear.

He was among the first to hit the track with the full helmet and using a colored suit (they were black leather previously), as well as creating some sort of back protector with a set of visors assembled, to cushion the shocks.

He was nicknamed Iron Man, for the numerous plates and screws that crossed his body – scars of the numerous accidents – and which irreparably caused him to be blocked at every metal detector. Appointed Baronetused to show up at the circuit in a Mercedes or Rolls Royce, until he decided to use a more comfortable helicopter.

In the end he was the first not to place the number 1 on the fairing of the world champion, faithful to its iconic 7.

Phrases in memory

Such a character certainly could not be a champion of political correctness. Journalist Gunther Wiesinger of Speedweek has collected some of his memorable phrases. “The Suzuki acts like a decrepit donkey“, he commented after a GP loss against Kenny Roberts in ’79. And two years later, in reference to the American rival: “Kenny Roberts he can’t even catch a coldhow can he develop a motorcycle?”.

And then love with Stephanie McLean, Penthouse model. They did a joint photo shoot, him naked with the helmet to cover the low areas. A few years later he joked: “She peeked curiously into the helmet and was never able to live without me afterward.”. Two children were born, Sidonie and Freddie.

He moved to Australia once he hung up his helmet, only cancer of the esophagus and stomach could stop him: he was only 52 years old.