Nvidia it’s certainly not an unknown brand and we recently told you about the new 4090 fusing connectors here. Together with the undisputed rival AMD and recently also Intel, it competes for the GPU market. Today we are here to bring you some long-awaited news which concerns the brand new RTX 4060. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, here are some specs!

Nvidia now boasts a vast catalog of GPUs, as regards the RTX 40 series, there is a lot to say as they could prove to be a best-buy for anyone looking for power without necessarily having to spend capital on the top models . Brand new rumors are circulating today that they may have revealed in detail specifications of the card:

4,352 CUDA cores

8GB of video memory GDDR6 at 18Gbps, 288.1GB/s

of video memory at 18Gbps, 288.1GB/s 32MB of L2 caches

of L2 caches Memory bus a 128 bits

GPU die ID: AD106-350-A1

Analyzing what has just been written, it is easy to understand that unlike the more expensive models, if the news turns out to be true, we will certainly have a less performing memory with only 8GB GDDR6 instead of GDDR6X. This certainly translates into excellent performance in full HD, but at the same time, in cards not suitable for 4K and in some cases even for 2K. Not bad, it’s still interesting hardware that we don’t look to know even more in detail in the near future!