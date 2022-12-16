“I’m fine, but I have to be able to trust my bike to play with the limit the way I like it. This is why I spent five days in Japan together with the Honda technicians in view of the Sepang test in Malaysia where I will try the only cartridge we have to fire”. Marc Marquez he has not hidden his ambitions and concerns in view of 2023, the season in which he will start with a decidedly better physical condition than the one he had in 2022 due to the fourth operation he underwent last June to correct the over-rotation of the right humerus fractured in Jerez during the first race of 2020.

“With Bagnaia there was little hand-to-hand combat in 2022, but between being politically correct and winning, I want to win”, explained the eight-time world champion who in the final of 2022 did not interfere in the world championship fight which largely rewarded the Ducati rider who was able to make up 91 points for Fabio Quartararo, who, thanks to a Yamaha in technical difficulty, was unable to resist the climb of Bagnaia. Marc Marquez nonetheless stated that Fabio Quartararo lost against the best bikewords that belittle Francesco Bagnaia winner of what the Catalan has defined “a Ducati Cup”.

Francis Bagnaia thus commented the words of Marc Marquez interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport: “Marc has already returned, and it was clear in the season finale that after the last operation he was already one hundred percent. If anything, his limit this year was the bike, but we’ll see what work they’ll do at Honda during the winter. Did he say that Quartararo lost against the best bike? He means that he started playing his mind games, and that’s fine with me. They’ve been saying all year long that we won for the best bike, but in the end, one won, me”.

In addition to a physically recovered Marc Marquez and a Fabio Quartararo who hopes for a more powerful engine to aim for a rematch, Bagnaia will have another very dangerous opponent in the same garage, namely Aeneas Bastianini defined “a goad” from Pecco. On the occasion of the Ducati ‘Campioni in Piazza’ party in Bologna, the former Gresini team rider admitted, like Marco Bezzecchi, that he dreams of being on stage instead of Bagnaia in the future.