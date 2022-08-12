Nursing shortage | Hus requires gig nurses to undergo Apotti training, which should be completed on their own time – A nurse who has considered gig work considers the condition unreasonable

In Hus, which suffers from a shortage of nurses, gig nurses are required to undergo separate Apotti training, which is carried out in their free time.

Nurse shortage In the suffering hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa (Hus), the gig work of nurses has been made difficult.

The reason for this is the customer and patient information system Apot’s user training, which is required of all nurses, including gig nurses.

Gig nurses must complete the training unpaid in their own time. 200 euros can be charged for the training if the nurse does not work at least ten shifts during 12 months. The same training is not enough for all nursing tasks, and several trainings may have to be completed.

The training lasts from a few hours to a few days, depending on the position you work in.

Previously a woman who worked as a nurse at Peijas Hospital used the Apotti system at the hospital for two years. Now he should complete the new trainings.

Nowadays, she works in the field as an expert and would like to do occasional gigs as a nurse in Hus. He gave up on the idea due to unpaid Abbot training requirements.

The woman appears in the story anonymously, because appearing in the story under her name could significantly hinder her job opportunities. His identity is known to the department.

“I don’t want to take unpaid time off from my day job so that I can complete one or two days of unpaid training, which does not guarantee that I can do gigs in all units,” says the woman.

He has previously completed Apotti training in social care in the city of Helsinki, but the same training is not suitable for nursing work in Hus.

“You must have attended Apotti training five days ago.”

A woman thinks it is unreasonable that, at the same time as there is a shortage of nurses in hospitals, all gig nurses are required to undergo patient information system training.

“I would love to go and do, for example, bandage monitoring, which requires me to monitor the patient’s situation.”

“It feels funny that I’m a master of health sciences and a nurse, and I can’t sit and observe a patient, which is what I’ve been doing for five years.”

The woman is also on the lists of another personnel rental company in the care sector, which does not supply labor to Hus. There is no patient information system training required.

“I know that many people working in specialist jobs today would be interested in doing clinical work as a gig, so that they could also maintain field work skills.”

Hired personnel personnel service Seure is responsible for delivery and expertise at Hus. On average, one nurse on the lists of the personnel service makes 7–8 gigs for Hus per month.

The club’s personnel manager Anu Peltola emphasizes that collecting the 200 euro training fee is possible, but not always implemented. According to him, the requirement of ten work shifts in 12 months, which is a condition of the training, is quite reasonable.

“We want to focus the training on those who perform with us, so that we can gain expertise specifically for them.”

According to Peltola, the competence requirement of the patient information system is about patient safety. However, he does not take a position on why training is required for all gig nurses in Hus.

“We deliver the know-how required by the customer. Different customers have different requirements depending on where the person works.”

Peltola does not believe that the Apotti requirements would affect the number of gig nurses.

“Education is an opportunity to develop one’s own skills.”