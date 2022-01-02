The Satse Murcia Nursing Union has denounced that 2021 has brought only “non-compliance” by public administrations and some political parties, despite the fact that we continue to suffer from the Covid-19 pandemic, and the situation of health professionals “has been getting worse with the passage of the months ”until arriving again to find in a“ cul-de-sac ”.

In its balance of what happened in the year about to end, Satse Murcia underlines that 2020, the year of “applause, recognition and great promises” has given way to the year of “inaction, disinterest and breaches” by the administrations and political parties that once again leave our health professionals in a critical situation of overload, saturation and healthcare tension that harms the public as a whole ”.

Twelve are the main breaches that Satse considers to have occurred in 2021, among which it stands out that the set of public administrations «is not allocating the resources and means necessary to be able to attend and care for patients and the whole of citizenship with the sufficient guarantees of health and safety ».

Both the percentage of GDP that is dedicated in our country to Health, and which does not exceed 6 percent, when the European average is around 10 percent, and the items included in all regional budgets confirm that “it continues without prioritize health and safety care, “says the union.

Another “clear example”, according to Satse, is the “blockage” that the parliamentary process of the Patient Safety Law has suffered for more than a year and which also shows that “from the deafening applause for weeks we have passed into cowardly silence and an accomplice of public representatives who ultimately take priority political, partisan and economic interests over the health and safety of more than 47 million people.

Likewise, «far from reinforcing the staff of nurses, nurses and physiotherapists as is needed in all health services, many of the contracts made at the beginning of the pandemic were stopped being renewed and, in any case, were also insufficient, while that the commitment to end the temporary status in the sector if you want to receive European aid, is still pending a state regulation that has not yet been approved and that has affected the regional PEOs “, explains Satse.

Promoting the return of health professionals who were forced to emigrate to other countries, according to the organization, “has not been fulfilled either, as well as ending the existing discrimination between some professionals and others, depending on the autonomy in which they work , in aspects such as the working day or the overlap of the working day ».

Another pending issue, according to these same sources, is “the remuneration recognition that health professionals deserve based on the effort, dedication and commitment shown in the fight against the pandemic, nor have the necessary measures been implemented to help all those who have seen His mental health seriously affected by his tireless fight against the pandemic.

Finally, Satse concludes by marketing the “no” of managers and politicians to encourage health personnel, especially nurses, to “participate actively in decision-making areas to avoid errors in future waves of the pandemic or other health crises ».